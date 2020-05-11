Virginia governor urged to halt release of officer’s killer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Four Republican Virginia lawmakers are at the last minute calling on Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the release of a man who killed a police officer in 1979.
Sixty-four-year-old Vincent Lamont Martin is scheduled to be released Monday.
Martin is one of dozens of inmates convicted in slayings who were granted parole in March during a push to accelerate the review of parole-eligible inmates because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to Northam on Sunday, the lawmakers say the nature of the crime and “irregularities involving the Parole Board’s decision” should prompt the governor to halt Martin’s release.
