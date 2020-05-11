Teen grazed by bullet shot into home in Chesterfield, family says

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Mary Page Lane near Salem Church Road just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
“Very chaotic,” Erica Choi said as she watched the crime scene in her neighborhood.
A woman on scene told NBC12 someone known to the family fired shots into the home, grazing a teenage boy. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots.
Police were on scene for three hours as they gathered evidence from inside the home.
“This the first time I seen Chesterfield done blocked up the whole block,” Iris Little said while trying to get to her home.
At the scene, a young man was placed in handcuffs. Police said they were questioning him but have not yet said whether he will be charged.
A blue four-door Hyundai was towed away from the scene.
“I just think it’s sad," Erik Johnston said. It’s not the first time he’s seen police at his neighbor’s home. “Police are always over there. It’s just a constant issue...Fire department, ambulance has been over there quite a few times.”
He’s especially concerned that a teenager was the victim and that other children may have been exposed to the violence.
“A lot of people live in the home, even little kids, which is very concerning with the shooting today...There are babies and little toddlers in the home," Johnston said.
