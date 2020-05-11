Richmond to distribute 40K units of PPE to underserved neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced on Monday that roughly 40,000 units of PPE will be distributed to underserved neighborhoods in the city.
Stoney reached out to the state after becoming concerned about the evident racial disparities in the infection and mortality rates associated with COVID-19.
“COVID-19 isn’t singular in its disproportionate effect on communities of color with high poverty rates,” said Mayor Stoney. “The healthcare disparities highlighted by this pandemic are a manifestation of historic injustices, which we can help address with targeted, equity-driven efforts like this program.”
The state then obtained 20,000 face masks, 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizers and 10,000 printed public health resources to be given out to the most vulnerable communities in the city.
“Virginia is ensuring equitable access to healthcare resources and comprehensive support to our most vulnerable communities,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “We will continue to encourage and enhance these efforts as we move through the various phases of re-opening Virginia.”
The PPE is being distributed by the Richmond Fire Department in collaboration with community members.
“The Richmond Fire Department believes in providing the best possible health outcomes for communities in need,” said Chief Melvin Carter of the Richmond Fire Department. “Our goal is to improve community health during and after this pandemic, which starts with engaging the communities that need it most. In the upcoming months, distribution of supplies will continue across the city for targeted areas of need.”
The distribution plan is based on need and the state has provided the city with health equity data to help facilitate distribution efforts.
