Richmond Animal Care and Control finds baby calf on Richmond road

RACC says the 5-month-old red and white Holstein calf, named Buttercup, was found in the 2200 block of Barton Avenue. (Source: RACC)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 11, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 1:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) adopted a baby calf after finding it on the side of the road.

RACC says the 5-month-old red and white Holstein calf, named Buttercup, was found in the 2200 block of Barton Avenue.

RACC says the 5-month-old red and white Holstein calf, named Buttercup, was found in the 2200 block of Barton Avenue. (Source: RACC)

A horse trailer helped transport Buttercup safely to RACC.

Anyone with information on where Buttercup came from or those who have experience with cows that are interested in adopting Buttercup can contact the RACC at 804-646-5740 or email Christie.peters@richmondgov.com.

