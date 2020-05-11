Release of man convicted in Richmond officer’s killing delayed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The expected release of an inmate convicted in the 1979 killing of an on-duty Richmond police officer has been put on hold.
That’s according to the slain officer’s sister, Maureen Clements.
Clements told The Associated Press she was notified Monday morning by the Virginia Parole Board that Vincent Martin would not be released as scheduled.
The decision to grant Martin parole has sparked an uproar in the law enforcement community.
Clements also said the state’s government watchdog agency is investigating the parole board’s handling of the Martin case.
A spokeswoman for that agency said she couldn’t confirm or deny that an investigation is underway.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)