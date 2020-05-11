Plastics factory to take place of former textile plant

Plastics factory to take place of former textile plant
A plastics company is planning a new factory in Southside Virginia at the site of a former textile plant. (Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press | May 11, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 6:53 AM

HURT, Va. (AP) - A plastics company is planning a new factory in Southside Virginia at the site of a former textile plant.

News outlets report that Staunton River Plastics will invest more than $34 million to build a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

It will be on the site of the former Burlington Industries plant in Hurt, which employed 1,300 at its peak before shuttering in 2007 amid a wave of textile closures in Southside.

Plans call for creating 200 new jobs within four years.

The project includes significant incentives from state and local governments that could approach $4 million.

The company expects to begin operations by mid-2021.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.