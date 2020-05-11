Parole grants spark criticism from prosecutors, families

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An Associated Press review has found that during a push to accelerate the review of parole-eligible inmates due to the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia released dozens of violent offenders, including convicted killers, rapists and kidnappers.
Many prosecutors and victims’ families say they have not been properly notified as required by law.
Parole Board chair Tonya Chapman says the board felt that expediting certain cases was appropriate.
She says that although there’s normally time for prosecutor notification, “these are unprecedented times.”
The brother of one homicide victim says the lack of notification made him feel as if his family had been “passed over" like they were “nothing.”
