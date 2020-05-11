Northern Virginia health leaders: We’re not ready to reopen

Northam has said he'd consider allowing northern Virginia to exempt itself from Phase 1 of reopening the economy, which is expected to launch on Friday. (Source: pixabay)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT | May 11, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 6:42 AM

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Health directors in northern Virginia say the region is not yet ready to lift stay-at-home orders and other restrictions that the rest of the state is preparing to implement.

In a memo released Sunday, the health directors say the region is not meeting important benchmarks, like reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The region’s political leaders wrote a letter to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Sunday accompanying the memo.

They ask Northam to allow northern Virginia to move at a slower pace in easing restrictions.

Northam has said he’d consider allowing northern Virginia to exempt itself from Phase 1 of reopening the economy, which is expected to launch on Friday.

