News to Know for May 11: Arrest made in overnight shooting; DMV will remain closed; Phase one of reopening; SunTrust building fire; Hotter than average weather arrives

The cool weather Central Virginia has felt for much of the spring will be long gone by this upcoming weekend as hotter than average weather arrives for mid-May.
A ridge in the jet stream will develop over the eastern half of the country with cool air retreating into Canada and a hotter air-mass surging northward. This is similar to the weather pattern which typically happens during the summertime, keeping hot and humid weather anchored over the southeastern U.S.
High temperatures in Virginia will reach the upper 80s and low 90s starting this upcoming weekend (May 16-17).
The warmer than average temperatures will likely persist for the 2nd half of May.
Richmond police say a woman is dead and another critically injured after being shot Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Sussex Street in Whitcomb Court around 10:30 p.m. for reports of random gunfire. When they arrived, a vehicle was found parked on the side of the road that had been shot.
Police say along with the vehicle found, two women who had been shot were also on the scene. One of the victims, 20-year-old Makayla Gregory of Ashland died at the hospital.
The second woman shot is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect himself was also shot. He suffered a non-life threatening wound, however.
On Sunday afternoon, police announced that they arrested 24-year-old Justin Diggs in connection with the shooting - he’s now facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Friday that all Virginia customer service centers will remain closed “until further notice."
Originally, DMV locations were expected to open on April 23.
In the meantime, the department is still doing business online and by mail.
Licenses and registrations that were set to expire during the closure, are being extended at least another 60 days.
Officials say once they reopen, the number of people inside the buildings will still be limited. Find more information here.
Phase one will continue to have an emphasis on staying at home, no social gatherings of 10 or more, continued telework, recommended face coverings but easing back on limitations on businesses and faith communities.
Under phase one guidelines, retail establishments and churches can operate at 50 percent occupancy.
Restaurants can also offer outside seating at 50 percent occupancy.
Gyms will be able to have classes outside.
Personal grooming services such as salons and barbershops are allowed one customer per employee. Services must be appointment only.
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times, according to the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Genito Road just before midnight Saturday night for the shooting.
When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects in the shooting death. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia CrimeSolvers at 804-561-5200.
A fire on the roof of a building in downtown Richmond was quickly extinguished, according to the fire department.
Firefighters were called to the SunTrust building at 9th & Main Streets around 5 p.m. When they arrived, no flames were visible, but heavy smoke could be seen from the roof.
After searching the building, an air handler unit was found on fire on the roof. It was quickly extinguished and the fire was under control.
Henrico County Public Schools’ Family Learning Series is taking its family workshops online to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The three installments of the spring edition all deal with issues pertaining to the school division’s closure. No registration is required to attend online workshops.
The first installment will begin on May 12 at 10 a.m. called, "Positively HOME! Supporting Behavior and Strengthening Relationships”.
This workshop is designed to help families create a supportive environment that strengthens family relationships. Discover strategies for responding to behavior and celebrating the positivity each day brings.
