NBC12 to air ‘Graduate Together RVA’ honoring the 2020 graduating classes around Central Virginia

(WWBT) - NBC12 will air a special broadcast Saturday called “Graduate Together RVA,” featuring the 2020 graduating classes from around Central Virginia.
The special will feature messages from local school districts and highlight how graduating classes are being honored during this difficult time.
Graduate Together RVA will air on NBC12 on Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be streamed on our website, app and social platforms.
Following Graduate Together RVA, NBC12 will air “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” which starts at 8 p.m.
During the national event, former President Barack Obama will deliver a televised commencement address for the high school Class of 2020. The hour-long event will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.