Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract after he made disparaging comments about women and teammates in a private social media chat. Leipsic commented on the physical appearances of Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson's wife and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's girlfriend and called Capitals linemates Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd losers in a conversation also involving his brother and a minor league player. Screenshots of the conversation were leaked Wednesday. The NHL released a statement saying it ‘strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks.' Leipsic apologized and said he recognized his comments were inappropriate and offensive.