Henrico Schools to celebrate seniors with ‘graduation victory lap’ at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Public Schools isn’t letting their seniors race off from high school without a “graduation victory lap” at the Richmond Raceway.
The school board and principals announced a three-part graduation celebration for the Class of 2020.
The first part will be a virtual graduation ceremony watch party on June 8-11.
“It will include many of the elements of a traditional graduation, such as student speeches and remarks from local dignitaries. It is during this event that our seniors will be officially pronounced “graduates.” Most important of all, our seniors will each have a well-earned moment in the spotlight during a video slideshow. Graduates’ names will be announced ceremoniously as their photos are shown,” Henrico Schools said.
The second part of the celebration will be a graduation victory lap on June 15-17 with June 18 being a rain date.
Seniors and their family members will be able to drive around the historic oval.
“Seniors graduating from our high schools will arrive in decorated vehicles (one vehicle per graduate, nine-passenger limit) and be directed to the track by a Richmond Raceway pace car. Once in “pole position,” you’ll be able to tune into HCPS’ student radio station to hear “Pomp and Circumstance” (and possibly other special messages!) while cruising toward victory lane,” Henrico Schools said.
Principals will also wave the checkered flag as graduates cross the finish line.
The victory lap schedule is as follows:
June 15
- 10 a.m.: Deep Run
- 1 p.m.: Mills E. Godwin
- 4 p.m.: Douglas S. Freeman
June 16
- 10 a.m.: Glen Allen
- 1 p.m.: Hermitage
- 4 p.m.: J.R. Tucker
June 17
- 10 a.m.: Highland Springs
- 1 p.m.: Varina
- 4 p.m.: Henrico
- Approximately 5:30 p.m.: Academy at Virginia Randolph
The final part of commencement celebrations will allow graduates to pose in caps and gowns and accept their diplomas. A professional photographer will take individual photos. Each graduate will have a time scheduled for them to come to school, which will be communicated for each school. Henrico Schools will cover the cost of one 8-by-10 print for each graduate.
“There is no denying the disappointment we all feel at not being able to gather at VCU’s Siegel Center in June to watch our seniors parade across the arena floor in person. But the legacy of this class will always be, “they did whatever it took” — and that includes graduation,” Henrico Schools said.
