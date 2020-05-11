Henrico leaders announce plans, new temporary polling locations for June primary

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders announce new polling locations for the June primary which will be temporarily in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At an April 28 Board of Supervisors meeting an ordinance was introduced to relocate five polling locations during the ongoing pandemic due to those locations being in retirement communities and long-term care facilities.
A public hearing will be held May 26 to vote on this ordinance, however county leaders have already announced the temporary locations ahead of that meeting.
The precinct locations that will change for the June election include:
- (205) Westminster Canterbury House: Will move to Belmont Recreation Center
- (218) Chestnut Grove Assisted Living: Will move to Brookland Middle School
- (221) Stratford Hall ManorCare: Will move to Moody Middle School
- (302) The Hermitage at Cedarfield: Will move to Pocahontas Middle School
- (509) Mountain of Blessings Church: Will move to Montrose Elementary School
These changes would only affect the primary election on June 23.
“The ordinance expires on July 1, 2020,” the ordinance states. “On that date, the former polling places would resume serving as the polling places for their respective precincts.”
Voters in the affected precincts will be notified by the Voter Registration and Elections.
“The election features a countywide contest for a U.S. Senate seat on the Republican ballot and a race in eastern Henrico for the District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on the Democratic ballot,” a news release said.
Additionally, Henrico leaders have announced new plans for the primary during the ongoing pandemic.
Absentee voting is already underway, with in-person and vote-by-mail options available for Henrico registered voters.
For residents who wish to vote absentee, they can vote absentee in person at Voter Registration and Elections offices at:
- Henrico Government Center administration annex
- Eastern Government Center
This is open weekdays through Friday, June 19 and also on Saturday, June 20.
“Voting will take place in the lobby of the administration annex and in the community room at the Eastern Government Center,” a news release said. “Floors will be marked to aid social distancing; pens will not be reused once voters have filled out their ballots.”
Election staff members will wear masks and voters are encouraged to bring and wear one as well. Masks are not required and will not be provided at these sites.
To vote absentee by mail, you an apply for a ballot online, print an application or call Voter Registration and Elections at (804) 501-4347. They will receive an absentee ballot after applying.
“Voters in Virginia are required to provide a reason for casting an absentee ballot,” the news release said. “Individuals concerned about going to their polling place due to COVID-19 can choose Reason Code 2A, “My disability or illness,” on the application form.”
For in-person voting, polling places will be marked for social distancing and voters will keep their pens and ballot folders after voting.
Curbside voting from vehicles will also be available.
Here are key dates to keep in mind leading up to the primary election:
- May 8: In-person absentee voting begins; absentee ballots can be requested for mailing
- May 26: Last day to register to vote
- June 16: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot for mailing
- June 20: Last day to vote absentee in person
- June 23: Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m.
- June 23: Polling places open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
