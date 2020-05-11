GRTC now providing drivers with face shields

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Locally made face shields are now available for GRTC bus drivers to use while on the job.
GRTC bought 200 face shields for bus drivers from the Good Work Society, who then matched the purchase and donated 200 more.
“The GRTC team is working non-stop to find new and creative ways to put more direct protection from COVID-19 into the hands of our frontline bus Operators. These face shields offer one more layer of protection for our critical staff while they serve our community’s essential trips. I am deeply grateful for the matching shield donation to double the power of our purchase,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.
The face shields are not mandatory but are available to drivers who want to use them. The plastic shield is removable for regular cleaning.
The Good Work Society has worked with RVAProjectShield and launched a North Carolina GOODHealth Task Force to provide essential workers with over 19,000 face shields across Virginia and North Carolina.
“At the GOOD WORK Society, we believe in doing work for good and helping people do good work while maintaining good health,” says Larkin Garbee, founder and executive director at GOOD WORK Society. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with GRTC to provide one more layer of protection for the bus drivers who are the heroes that show up every day to serve our community.”
In addition to the face shields, GRTC continues to supply employees with cloth face masks, gloves and cleaning supplies.
