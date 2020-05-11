LIVE: Gov. Northam provides COVID-19 update as Virginians prepare for first phase of reopening plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is holding a press conference Monday afternoon as Virginians prepare for the possible first phase of reopening the state.
Under “Phase 1” of the guidelines, stores and churches can operate at 50 percent occupancy. Restaurants can offer outside seating at 50 percent as well.
Salons and barbershops will also be allowed to reopen by appointment only. Customers and employees must wear masks.
Gyms will remain closed, but outdoor fitness classes will be allowed.
However, concerned leaders in northern Virginia have sent a letter to the governor saying they aren’t ready to reopen.
The area accounts for half the state’s confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Northam previously said he’s willing to consider a later reopening for that region.
NBC12′s Henry Graff will be at the Governor’s press conference Monday - watch for updates tonight at 4, 5 and 6.
REWATCH Northam’s previous briefings here:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.