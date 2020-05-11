Fourth Virginia inmate dies from COVID-19

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections (VaDoC) confirmed a fourth inmate in Virginia has died from COVID-19.
The VaDoC says the 66-year-old male offender died at VCU Medical Center on May 7 after being admitted to the hospital on May 3.
According to the VaDoC, the offender was serving multiple life sentences at Buckingham Correctional Center for crimes such as multiple counts of deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, robbery and sexual intercourse without consent.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.