Forecast: A cool start to the week, then a hot finish

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances are low in the week ahead with steadily warming temperatures. Our first taste of summer comes this weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. Some rural spots dip into the 30s tonight.
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Small chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
