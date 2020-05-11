Fallen officers honored during National Police Week

“On this, our 2020 Police Memorial Week, the Richmond Police Department is honoring the sacrifices of officers who have given the ultimate price in service to our city,” Chief William C. Smith said. “This year, we add the names of 10 officers who were killed in the Capitol disaster of 1870. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we are not being joined by families. I want them to know, however, that we honor their sacrifice and will always carry them in our thoughts, regardless of the challenges we face. I hope and ask for everyone to remain safe and that we weather this pandemic as a strong community that relies on one another.”