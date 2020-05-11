Fallen officers honored during National Police Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department will be honoring fallen officers during National Police Week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public events have been canceled.
RPD will be recording a video of a condensed version of the Police Memorial Service.
The memorial service will be posted to social media and the department’s website.
Other events throughout the week will be paying homage to those who have fallen in the line of duty over the years.
“On this, our 2020 Police Memorial Week, the Richmond Police Department is honoring the sacrifices of officers who have given the ultimate price in service to our city,” Chief William C. Smith said. “This year, we add the names of 10 officers who were killed in the Capitol disaster of 1870. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we are not being joined by families. I want them to know, however, that we honor their sacrifice and will always carry them in our thoughts, regardless of the challenges we face. I hope and ask for everyone to remain safe and that we weather this pandemic as a strong community that relies on one another.”
The events during National Police Week will include:
- RPD’s Police Memorial Event video, May 13 at 10 a.m.
- Virtual Candlelight Vigil from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, May 13 at 8 p.m.
- Social media posts throughout the week.
This year’s observance is May 10 through May 16.
