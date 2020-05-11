Colonial Heights names new Chief of Fire & EMS

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights has a new Chief of Fire and EMS after the retirement of Fire Chief A.G. Moore.
Effective May 6, Deputy Chief T. Wayne Hoover has been named the new chief.
“The City is very fortunate to have an exceptional in-house candidate in Wayne Hoover to serve as our new Chief. Chief Hoover brings extensive Fire and EMS experience from serving Colonial Heights and other organizations as well” said City Manager Douglas Smith.
Hoover, who holds a degree in Emergency Medical Services, started his fire and emergency medical service as a volunteer in 1986 with Victoria Fire & Rescue, where is still involved as a volunteer paramedic and life member.
After graduating high school, he then worked for the Petersburg Fire Department in January 1989.
“Wayne has served with the City of Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Department since 1993 including service as a Battalion Chief from 1996 to 2018 and as Deputy Chief beginning in 2018. Wayne has most recently been serving in the role of Acting Fire Chief for the City,” Colonial Heights Fire, EMS & Emergency Management said on its Facebook page.
He has also been a part of the City of Colonial Heights Emergency Management Team, including large-scale incidents such as the Tornado of 1993, Hurricane Isabel, and COVID-19.
Hoover and his wife, Sandy, have five children and two grandchildren.
