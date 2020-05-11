Chesterfield County Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Health Department announced that they will be offering free COVID-19 testing for uninsured or underinsured residents.
Starting on May 11, residents who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 to make an appointment.
Testing is limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving.
Testing will take place at two locations in Chesterfield County.
The testing sites are:
- Greenleigh Mobile Home Park, 14006 Stevenhurst Drive, May 13 at 9 a.m.
- Bellwood Drive-In/Flea Market, 9201 Jefferson Davis Highway, May 15 at 9 a.m.
Spanish-speaking staff will be present at the testing sites.
