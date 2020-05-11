Casinos are shuttered across America. But gaming interests say they’re still coming to Virginia

The mayor of Las Vegas infamously offered up her city as a coronavirus “control group” if it meant getting the casino industry going again. An official in Louisiana recently said he has no idea if his state’s riverboat casinos will be coming back once things start to reopen. Moody’s, the financial ratings company, predicted casino profitability could fall by as much as 70 percent over the next year.
In other words, it’s not a great time for Virginia to be getting into the casino business.
But with at least four cities set to vote on casinos in November, the industry players who want to build them say they’re still on track to proceed. Any casino project in Virginia would require a minimum capital investment of $300 million.
“We intend to invest at least that much, and COVID-19 does not change our plans for the project’s scope and scale,” said Andy Poarch, a spokesman for the business group that’s partnering with Hard Rock International to build a casino in Bristol. “We want to help and be part of the solution as a catalyst for our local economy.”
Since it could take years for any casino to open, gambling interests say they hope the projects can be part of the post-coronavirus economic recovery.
“We expect the current impact of COVID-19 to be over when the project opens,” Poarch said. “As we move past the current COVID-19 restrictions, we anticipate there will be pent-up demand for residents in Bristol, and across the country, to take vacations and enjoy local entertainment and dining options.”
The Pamunkey Indian Tribe is moving forward on its plan to build a casino in Norfolk and has not shelved its more speculative plan to try for a second casino in Richmond. Jay Smith, a spokesman working with the tribe on its development efforts, said that, unlike more established gaming operators, the tribe doesn’t have big revenue sources that have dried up due to the coronavirus crisis.
“They didn’t have money to start with that they’re losing so it hasn’t really affected them and their ability to move forward,” Smith said. “We’re still two years away from opening probably at this point. But any time you’re talking about jobs jobs jobs, in this economy, it’s a good thing.”
The Pamunkey Tribe’s casino plans are being financed by Tennessee businessman Jon Yarbrough, who made his fortune in the tribal gambling industry.
A state report released last year found that legalized casinos, sports betting and online gambling could bring in up to $367 million in tax revenue per year, but it’s not yet clear what post-pandemic casino traffic might look like.
