3 arrested, including minor, in connection to drive-by shooting that injured teen in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been arrested, including a minor, in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a teenager in Chesterfield.
Officers were called to the area of Mary Page Lane near Salem Church Road just before 2:30 p.m. on May 11 after several homes and vehicles were struck by bullets.
Police said a man was leaving a house when he saw a gray vehicle approach the house.
The driver, identified as Daiquan I. Ball, 24, fired shots at the home and man before dropping the gun and driving away, officers said.
A 17-year-old male was outside at the time of the shooting and grabbed the gun that was dropped.
A few moments later, police said a blue vehicle driven by Zykeon J. Ball, 21, came around the corner and fired shots towards the home. The 17-year-old then shot back at the vehicle.
During the investigation, police said Daiquan Ball approached and tried to enter the crime scene. Offices said he then became “aggressive and uncooperative, was detained and was ultimately found to have been involved in the incident.”
A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said everyone involved in the incident knows and/or are related to each other. They were also involved in a dispute.
Daiquan Ball is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm at an occupied residence. Zykeon J. Ball is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm at an occupied residence, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and driving while suspended or revoked.
The 17-year-old is charged with attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle. He was taken to juvenile detention.
“Very chaotic,” Erica Choi said as she watched the crime scene in her neighborhood.
A woman on scene told NBC12 someone known to the family fired shots into the home, grazing a teenage boy. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots.
Police were on scene for three hours as they gathered evidence from inside the home.
“This the first time I seen Chesterfield done blocked up the whole block,” Iris Little said while trying to get to her home.
At the scene, a young man was placed in handcuffs. Police said they were questioning him but have not yet said whether he will be charged.
A blue four-door Hyundai was towed away from the scene.
“I just think it’s sad," Erik Johnston said. It’s not the first time he’s seen police at his neighbor’s home. “Police are always over there. It’s just a constant issue...Fire department, ambulance has been over there quite a few times.”
He’s especially concerned that a teenager was the victim and that other children may have been exposed to the violence.
“A lot of people live in the home, even little kids, which is very concerning with the shooting today...There are babies and little toddlers in the home," Johnston said.
