On this day: General Stonewall Jackson dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, May 10th, 1863, Confederate General Stonewall Jackson died 8 days after being shot by friendly fire during the Battle of Chancellorsville.
He was taken to a nearby field hospital where his left arm was amputated. He appeared to be recovering before his health took a devastating turn for the worse.
The lead historian at the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania National Military Park, Frank O’Reilly tells us about the illness that took Jackson’s life after the trauma from his battle wounds subsided, in Episode 3 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.