Summer-like warmth arrives in Central Virginia late this week

A complete weather pattern flip arrives late this week into the upcoming weekend, bringing much warmer temperatures

Summer-like warmth arrives in Central Virginia late this week
A summer-like weather pattern will make an appearance this week over the eastern two thirds of the country, bringing warmer than average weather to Central Virginia this upcoming weekend. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | May 10, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 9:47 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The cool weather Central Virginia has felt for much of the spring will be long gone by this upcoming weekend as hotter than average weather arrives for mid-May.

A ridge in the jet stream will develop over the eastern half of the country with cool air retreating into Canada and a hotter air-mass surging northward. This is similar to the weather pattern which typically happens during the summertime, keeping hot and humid weather anchored over the southeastern U.S.

High temperatures in Virginia will reach the upper 80s and low 90s starting this upcoming weekend (May 16-17).

Hotter weather arrives this upcoming weekend with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to near 90.
Hotter weather arrives this upcoming weekend with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to near 90. (Source: WWBT)

The warmer than average temperatures will likely persist for the 2nd half of May.

The Climate Prediction Center's 8 to 14 day temperature outlook for the second half of May shows much warmer temperatures across the eastern 2/3rds of the U.S.
The Climate Prediction Center's 8 to 14 day temperature outlook for the second half of May shows much warmer temperatures across the eastern 2/3rds of the U.S. (Source: WWBT)

Remember to wear sunscreen, take frequent breaks, and use caution in the summer heat. The First Alert Weather team will keep you posted as the temperatures heat up.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.