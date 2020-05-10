Summer-like warmth arrives in Central Virginia late this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The cool weather Central Virginia has felt for much of the spring will be long gone by this upcoming weekend as hotter than average weather arrives for mid-May.
A ridge in the jet stream will develop over the eastern half of the country with cool air retreating into Canada and a hotter air-mass surging northward. This is similar to the weather pattern which typically happens during the summertime, keeping hot and humid weather anchored over the southeastern U.S.
High temperatures in Virginia will reach the upper 80s and low 90s starting this upcoming weekend (May 16-17).
The warmer than average temperatures will likely persist for the 2nd half of May.
Remember to wear sunscreen, take frequent breaks, and use caution in the summer heat. The First Alert Weather team will keep you posted as the temperatures heat up.
