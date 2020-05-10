State health commissioner orders water restored in Petersburg amid pandemic

The state health commissioner is ordering the city of Petersburg to restore all running water amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Source: Gregory Bull)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 10, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 7:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state health commissioner is ordering the city of Petersburg to restore all running water amid the pandemic.

Last week, Petersburg’s council voted to let the disconnections stand, saying the city is losing millions of dollars every year due to non-payments.

But now, Health Commissioner Norman Oliver sent a notice officially certifying that lack of water during a pandemic endangers people’s health. The move makes it illegal to cut off the water until the declared state of emergency is over.

