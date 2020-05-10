Police: Man arrested, charged in Amelia County shooting

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested and charged for killing a man in Amelia County.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Genito Road just before midnight Saturday night for the shooting.
When they arrived, Kaleb Ross Hart, 31, was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Hart was pronounced dead at the scene.
On May 12, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement officials, arrested William Taylor Hale Mottley, 28, of Cumberland County on Germantown Road in Prince Edward County.
Police say Mottley was arrested and charged with capital murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia CrimeSolvers at 804-561-5200.
