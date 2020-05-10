North Lincoln HS students find creative way to celebrate prom amid COVID-19 pandemic

North Lincoln HS students find creative way to celebrate prom amid COVID-19 pandemic
North Lincoln HS students find a creative way to celebrate prom (Photos by Shannon Mincey) (Source: Photos by Shannon Mincey)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 7:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High School proms throughout the country have been canceled due to COVID-19 and the restrictions that prohibit large gatherings.

For seniors, prom is a ritual, an event that provides lasting memories. This year, seniors are going to miss that moment.

On Saturday, some senior students at North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton found a creative way to make the most of the coronavirus situation. They got dressed up, had a catered meal from a local restaurant and celebrated what was their final prom in high school

A group of students, less than 10, attended a small prom at a home in Lincolnton Saturday evening.

The students wore masks as a tribute to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.