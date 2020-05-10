Meeting will be held after state health commissioner orders water restored in Petersburg amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg City Council will be holding a meeting after the state health commissioner is ordering the city of Petersburg to restore all running water to 46 homes amid the pandemic.
The Petersburg city council will be holding the meeting on May 12 at 12 p.m.
Last week, Petersburg’s council voted to let the disconnections stand, saying the city is losing millions of dollars every year due to non-payments.
But now, Health Commissioner Norman Oliver sent a notice officially certifying that lack of water during a pandemic endangers people’s health. The move makes it illegal to cut off the water until the declared state of emergency is over.
