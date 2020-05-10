Man shot multiple times, killed in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times, according to the Amelia County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Genito Road just before midnight Saturday night for the shooting.
When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects in the shooting death. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia CrimeSolvers at 804-561-5200.
