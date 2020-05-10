Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

SOUTHSIDE FACTORY
Plastics factory to take place of former textile plant
HURT, Va. (AP) — A plastics company is planning a new factory in Southside Virginia at the site of a former textile plant. News outlets report that Staunton River Plastics will invest more than $34 million to build a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. It will be on the site of the former Burlington Industries plant in Hurt, which employed 1,300 at its peak before shuttering in 2007 amid a wave of textile closures in Southside. Plans call for creating 200 new jobs within four years. The project includes significant incentives from state and local government that could approach $4 million. The company expects to begin operations by mid-2021.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHERN VIRGINIA
Northern Virginia county says it's not ready to reopen yet
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — At least one northern Virginia county says it is not yet ready to move ahead with plans to re-open the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The Arlington County Board issued a statement Friday night saying it is working with the governor’s office and other northern Virginia jurisdictions to develop a separate, extended time frame for re-opening from the rest of the state. On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans for an extremely limited first phase of reopening businesses with a tentative start date of May 15. But he said northern Virginia may be able to opt out if it doesn’t feel ready.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FEDERAL-WORKERS
Rangers, IRS volunteers lead in returns of federal workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS volunteers getting bonus pay and workers at a handful of national parks are among the first federal workers venturing back under Trump administration guidelines for the coronavirus outbreak. The Trump administration says its phased plan for returning some 2 million federal workers is strongly based on local conditions in the pandemic. Some unions representing federal workers say those guidelines are too loose, and fear the administration will rush back federal workers to try to kick the U.S. economy back on its feet. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park - the country's most visited national park — was reopening Saturday.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMOKY-MOUNTAINS
Visitors flock to Smoky Mountains park on reopening day
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The reopening of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was a little too tempting of a draw as scores of nature lovers from dozens of states crowded trails and trekked into blocked-off areas. A park spokeswoman on Saturday said parking lots were packed and lines of cars snaked down tree-lined streets. Many people did not wear masks. Visitors also walked past heavy barricades on one of the park’s most trafficked trails, Laurel Falls, which was closed off to heed federal social distancing guidelines. On the Tennessee-North Carolina border, the Great Smoky Mountains is the county’s most visited national park. It was closed March 24.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam details reopening plans, says it will be cautious
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is laying out his plans for reopening the state next week, cautioning that the process will be gradual and many restrictions will remain in place for at least several more weeks. The governor said at a Friday news conference that his planned reopening — currently set for May 15 — will be slow, cautious and deliberate. Nonessential retail businesses and places of worship can operate at at 50% of their building’s occupancy rate — up from 10 people under the current rules. Restaurants and bars will only be allowed to serve customers in outdoor spaces. Employees at retail businesses and restaurants will have to wear masks.
AP-US-EQUAL-RIGHTS-AMENDMENT
Trump administration asks court to toss lawsuit over ERA
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Trump administration has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by three Democratic state attorneys general seeking to force the U.S. archivist to recognize Virginia’s vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and adopt it in the U.S. Constitution. Virginia became the 38th and final state needed to make the ERA part of the Constitution in January. Attorney General Mark Herring sued David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, after the National Archives and Record Administration said Ferriero would “take no action” to certify the adoption of the ERA. The Trump administration asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the ratification is not an issue to be decided by the courts.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-VIRGINIA
Police: Barricaded suspect arrested after apartment shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a man Friday who they say fired shots and barricaded himself inside an apartment. Lynchburg police say they responded to Birchwood Apartments late Friday afternoon after a report of a disorderly situation. Police say 30-year-old Joseph Akeem Anderson eventually surrendered to officers after barricading himself in a residence for more than three hours. The Lynchburg man faces numerous charges including child endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city limits. No injuries were reported.
FATAL APARTMENT FIRE
Officials: Person found dead in Virginia apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Firefighters have found the body of a person inside an apartment in Virginia. Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a news release that first responders were sent to the 2300 block of Tuckawana Circle at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday. According to a news release, the first responders found smoke and heat damage in a second-floor apartment, where they also found a person who had died. Officials said the fire was already out when crews arrived. The medical examiner will investigate the cause of death. Firefighters said the identity of the victim will not be released until identification is made family is notified.