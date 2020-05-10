Historic church vandalized as show, ‘Outer Banks’ gains popularity

MCCLELLANVILLE S.C. (WCSC) – A local pastor said people have left “disturbing” damage on the Old Bethel AME Church in McClellanville as a popular show features the historic site.
“In the last couple weeks, there’s more traffic and we have much more problems than we had in the past,” Rev. Francis McPherson said. “We don’t have a problem for them to stop by and look at the church. But when you start breaking the windows and breaking the doors, then it’s a problem for us.”
Scenes in the Netflix show, Outer Banks, were filmed at the church, featuring the building.
The pastor said he has noticed an increase in people trespassing inside, breaking windows and busting doorways. Even the name of one of the show’s characters has been drawn on the front door.
“When I came here this morning and saw two more windows, I was very much disturbed,” McPherson said. “This is not a haunted house this is the Lord’s house. They have no respect at all for the Lord’s house nor this holy ground.”
The church, built in the 1800’s, has not been used for service since the late 1970’s, but Bethel AME Church still owns the historic property.
The new Netflix hit is drawing fans from near and far to the church.
Reece Hewitt visited with his friends from Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We just did some research on the church because we all loved Outer Banks and so we just looked it up and found it on our way out,” Hewitt said. “I think most of the people just want to take pictures and see where it all happened.”
Another fan, Marty Schutte visited the church with her family.
“It’s just such a quiet, beautiful place and I can’t believe somebody would come and mess that up, it’s a shame,” Schutte said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of the reports.
The sheriff’s office released a statement saying, “In addition to increased patrols…at the church’s request, deputies will investigate and arrest violators that unlawfully enter or damage the church.”
