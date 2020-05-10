DMV to remain closed ‘until further notice’ in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Friday that all Virginia customer service centers will remain closed “until further notice."
Originally, DMV locations were expected to open on April 23.
In the meantime, the department is still doing business online and by mail.
Licenses and registrations that were set to expire during the closure, are being extended at least another 60 days
“While customer service centers are closed to the public, DMV is preparing to reopen with a thoughtful, phased approach in order to accommodate social distancing and ensure the health and well-being of customers and employees.”
Officials say once they reopen, the number of people inside the buildings will still be limited. Find more information here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.