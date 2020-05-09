VCU student gets invite to Ireland after Irish dancing video goes viral

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the days of the pandemic, most of us probably have a lot more time on our hands, but for 20-year-old Morgan Bullock, that extra time is spent on her feet and after taking some time off the VCU student says there has never been a better time to get back into her passion.
“I’ve been dancing for about ten years and I took a break because of injuries and balancing school and work, but I’m really excited to get back to it after all of this is over,” Bullock said.
She put those years of dancing to work after seeing a social media challenge on the Tik-Tok app known as the Savage Remix Challenge, where users make a music video dancing to the Savage Remix song by Meg Thee Stallion and Beyonce.
“Everyone was doing the savage remix challenge on Tik-Tok and I was like well I don’t do all these other kinds of dance, I do Irish dance so I want to participate so I’m going to do it the way I know how," Bullock said. “I heard the savage remix and I liked it and I felt like I could maybe make some of those beats with my feet.”
Hours after developing a routine and posting the video to the social media platform Bullock, couldn’t have imagined the response she would receive.
“I didn’t expect it to blow up the way it did, but it’s really cool how far it’s gone and how many people have seen it,” Bullock said. “I can’t even keep track of how many people have shared it.”
Bullock says her initial post received hundreds of thousands of views only to skyrocket to more than 3-million views when the Instagram account known as the Shade Room reposted her video.
"It got posted by Shade Room which is a really big Instagram account and that had millions of views so that was really crazy to see how many people have seen me dance.”
Her video also caught the attention of the Irish Prime Minister Leo Eric Varadkar who invited the 20-year-old to perform in Ireland for St Patrick’s Day 2021.
Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles also reposted Bullocks video to her Instagram account
“Beyoncé's mom reposted the video on her Instagram which was insane like I almost dropped my phone when I saw that,” Bullock said.
Part of the appeal of Bullock’s viral Tik-Tok video was her use of traditional Irish dancing rather than hip-hop which thousands of other users did.
Bullock specializes in an Irish step dance known as Riverdance, best known for the theatrical performances consisting of Irish music and dance.
“I’m a competitive Irish dancer, it’s not something a lot of people don’t know too much about unless they have a direct connection to it, but it’s a whole, huge, widespread world. and there are Irish dancers all over the world and I think it’s such a cool sport to be apart of.” Bullock said. "The competitive side of it is very intense, athletic, and takes a lot of determination and drive to get to the top level of competing.
Bullock received her training from the Baffa Academy of Irish Dance in Midlothian, Va. Bullock says she’s competed in the Irish step dance world championships four times as a result of her instruction.
"It’s been a great thing to experience just traveling all over the world and being able to compete at the top level after putting in so many years of hard work and training under some of the best teachers in the area,” Bullock said.
Bullock says the most rewarding part of going viral hasn’t been the sharing of her video, but instead, she has made with people of color who are now looking up to her.
“I’ve gotten messages from other people of color who like Irish dancing who never thought they could so that alone has been amazing; my videos have shown them that they could if they wanted to,” Bullock said.
"It’s really surreal to me it’s like in the past three or four days so much has happened and it hasn’t fully sunk in because it’s just something I’ve done for all these years and that I love doing and I never thought it could inspire other people.”
