On this day: Confederate President Jefferson Davis posts $100,000 bail following Civil War

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, former Confederate President Jefferson Davis posts $100,000 bail is freed from Fort Monroe.
Davis was imprisoned for two years after the collapse of the Confederacy in 1865. Many wanted Davis to hang for treason, but it was decided he would go to trial. Due to several delays, the trial never happened and the former leader of the rebellion was never formally tried for treason, and the charges were eventually dropped.
Learn more about his imprisonment and what led up to him being freed, in Episode 4 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here podcast:
