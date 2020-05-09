Rep. Spanberger hosts roundtable on access to healthcare

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Representative Abigail Spanberger held a virtual roundtable today to discuss the importance of access to health care to all Americans, including those in rural areas, during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Here in Virginia, we have lost neighbors, we have lost friends,” Spanberger said. “There are Americans who are uninsured, during this pandemic, who would opt to enroll in the A-C-A but the administration refuses to open the marketplace to them."
Spanberger also says more guidance is needed from Washington including more access to healthcare in order to tackle the spread of Covid-19.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.