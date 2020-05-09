Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is laying out his plans for reopening the state next week, cautioning that the process will be gradual and many restrictions will remain in place for at least several more weeks. The governor said at a Friday news conference that his planned reopening — currently set for May 15 — will be slow, cautious and deliberate. Nonessential retail businesses and places of worship can operate at at 50% of their building’s occupancy rate — up from 10 people under the current rules. Restaurants and bars will only be allowed to serve customers in outdoor spaces. Employees at retail businesses and restaurants will have to wear masks.