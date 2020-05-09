Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam details reopening plans, says it will be cautious
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is laying out his plans for reopening the state next week, cautioning that the process will be gradual and many restrictions will remain in place for at least several more weeks. The governor said at a Friday news conference that his planned reopening — currently set for May 15 — will be slow, cautious and deliberate. Nonessential retail businesses and places of worship can operate at at 50% of their building’s occupancy rate — up from 10 people under the current rules. Restaurants and bars will only be allowed to serve customers in outdoor spaces. Employees at retail businesses and restaurants will have to wear masks.
AP-US-EQUAL-RIGHTS-AMENDMENT
Trump administration asks court to toss lawsuit over ERA
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Trump administration has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by three Democratic state attorneys general seeking to force the U.S. archivist to recognize Virginia’s vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and adopt it in the U.S. Constitution. Virginia became the 38th and final state needed to make the ERA part of the Constitution in January. Attorney General Mark Herring sued David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, after the National Archives and Record Administration said Ferriero would “take no action” to certify the adoption of the ERA. The Trump administration asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the ratification is not an issue to be decided by the courts.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-VIRGINIA
Police: Barricaded suspect arrested after apartment shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a man Friday who they say fired shots and barricaded himself inside an apartment. Lynchburg police say they responded to Birchwood Apartments late Friday afternoon after a report of a disorderly situation. Police say 30-year-old Joseph Akeem Anderson eventually surrendered to officers after barricading himself in a residence for more than three hours. The Lynchburg man faces numerous charges including child endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city limits. No injuries were reported.
FATAL APARTMENT FIRE
Officials: Person found dead in Virginia apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Firefighters have found the body of a person inside an apartment in Virginia. Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a news release that first responders were sent to the 2300 block of Tuckawana Circle at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday. According to a news release, the first responders found smoke and heat damage in a second-floor apartment, where they also found a person who had died. Officials said the fire was already out when crews arrived. The medical examiner will investigate the cause of death. Firefighters said the identity of the victim will not be released until identification is made family is notified.
INFANT DEATH
Virginia 13-year-old faces murder in infant relative's death
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old teenager in Virginia has been accused of killing an infant in the family more than four months ago. The Norfolk Police Department says the 9-month-old infant died in a Norfolk hospital in December after officers were called to investigate injuries found on the child's body. Authorities did not reveal what injuries the child suffered. They say those injuries caused the infant’s death 11 days after they began their investigation. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy. Police say a 13-year-old relative of the infant is in juvenile detention, charged with murder.
TARGET STORE-ABDUCTION
Charges dropped against suspect in Target abduction attempt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia have dropped charges against a woman accused of attempting to kidnap children from a Target store. A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney’s office said the attempted abduction and assault charges against Patricia Metz were withdrawn this week after hospital officials reported she would likely never be mentally fit to stand trial. The office added that a judge ordered Metz be held at a hospital for further treatment. The Virginian-Pilot reported that doctors worked to help Metz gain competency in the months after she was accused of trying to kidnap two children under the age of 5 from the store, but determined she couldn't be restored.
JUDICIAL NOMINATION-VIRGINIA
Trump nominates magistrate for judicial vacancy in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a federal magistrate who formerly worked as a prosecutor and public defender to fill a judicial vacancy in Hampton Roads. The White House on Wednesday announced the nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Roderick Young to a district judgeship opening in the Eastern District of Virginia. Young has served as a magistrate since 2014 and is based in Richmond. Young’s nomination will be subject to consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee. He will also need to be confirmed by the full Senate.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCH-LAWSUIT
Virginia defends coronavirus restrictions in church lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam say an attempt by a Virginia church to prevent the state from barring gatherings of more than 10 people “would seriously undermine” the state’s efforts to deter the spread of the coronavirus. Attorney General Mark Herring’s office made the arguments in a memo filed in response to a federal lawsuit brought by Lighthouse Fellowship Church of Chincoteague. The church sued after its pastor was issued a criminal citation for having 16 people at a Palm Sunday service that authorities said violated Northam’s order barring gatherings of more than 10 people.