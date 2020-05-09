Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Preakness will remain a fixture at Pimlico Race Course. The timeworn facility will receive a much-needed facelift following the passing of a bill to redevelop Maryland tracks. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday permitted a bill to become law that would enable the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to refurbish Pimlico and Laurel Park. The money would be paid back by the Maryland Lottery and casino proceeds already designated to subsidize the racing industry. This year’s Preakness was scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not yet been set.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract after he made disparaging comments about women and teammates in a private social media chat. Leipsic commented on the physical appearances of Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson's wife and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's girlfriend and called Capitals linemates Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd losers in a conversation also involving his brother and a minor league player. Screenshots of the conversation were leaked Wednesday. The NHL released a statement saying it ‘strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks.' Leipsic apologized and said he recognized his comments were inappropriate and offensive.
UNDATED (AP) — The presidents of the 11 members of the Big East Conference are leaning toward not allowing sports to be played at schools this season unless their campuses are open. Commissioner Val Ackerman disclosed the information on Friday in a wide-ranging virtual interview with members of the media about the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the conference. While no deadlines have been set, Ackerman said the presidents have indicated a late June/early July deadline for fall sports and possibly a Sept. 1 deadline for winter sports, when basketball is played. The conference is considered a basketball power.