HCPS’ Family Learning Series returns online

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools’ Family Learning Series is taking its family workshops online to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The three installments of the spring edition all deal with issues pertaining to the school division’s closure. No registration is required to attend online workshops.
Henrico Schools Spring Family Learning Series:
"Positively HOME! Supporting Behavior and Strengthening Relationships”
- (May 12 at 10 a.m., by HCPS positive behavioral supports coordinator)
When school is in session, students benefit from the predictability of clear expectations and routines, but what about during this extraordinary time? This workshop is designed to help families create a supportive environment that strengthens family relationships. Discover strategies for responding to behavior and celebrating the positivity each day brings.
"Prioritizing, Planning and Self-Care”
- (May 19 at 10 a.m., by HCPS school-based mental health team)
It’s especially important to practice self-care during this time so that we don’t face burnout. In this interactive session, you’ll create a self-care plan to rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit.
"Parents, Teens and Vaping Prevention”
- Our youth are listening, but to whom? Join in as we discuss the facts (and dispel some myths) about vaping and tobacco use
Google Meet workshop is accessible by weblink or phone. If you need more details and information about how to join the sessions, go to henricoschools.us and look under “Hot Topics” or visit their website.
