Hanover School Board to hold vitural meeting May 12

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School Board will hold a virtual monthly business meeting on Tuesday, May 12, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health and safety concerns.
Instructions for accessing the virtual meeting by computer and phone are included below. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. After calling the meeting to order, the Hanover School Board will enter into closed session. Open/public session will resume at 7 p.m.
The agenda, instructions for providing public comment, and other details can be found online.
Computer (Video and Audio)
- This meeting is hosted on the Zoom platform.
- Click on the link below. It will be available at 6:00 p.m. on May 12, 2020.
- You can download the software by following the instructions on the screen OR click “Cancel” if you do not want to install the software.
- If you select ”Cancel,” click “join from your browser” written in blue at the bottom of the page.
- Some devices may require an access code. The access code is listed below the link.
Access Code: 7WckUW
Phone (Audio Only)
You may call any of the following numbers to access the meeting by phone. You will need to enter the webinar ID and access code listed below at the prompt. The meeting will be available at 6:00 p.m. on May 12, 2020.
- 1-312-626-6799
- 1-929-436-2866
- 1-301-715-8592
- 1-669-900-6833
- 1-253-215-8782
- 1-346-248-7799
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.