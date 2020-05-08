Virginia reports first COVID-19 related death of child

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first death related to COVID-19 of a child aged 9 or under.
The state health department reported the death out of Fairfax Health District on Friday, May 8.
The health department did not say released the date of the child’s death or further details surrounding the case.
As of Friday, the state reported 22,342 total positive coronavirus tests, 812 deaths and 3,059 hospitalizations throughout the commonwealth.
