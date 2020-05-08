Virginia health department mistakenly reports that a child died of COVID-19, reports say

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - According to reports, the Virginia Department of Health mistakenly reported that a child died due to COVID-19.
Data from the VDH website on Friday reported that a child age 9 or under in the Fairfax Health District died from the virus. However, the Virginia-Pilot reports that a spokesperson with the health department said a mistake was made in the data entry and that the information would be corrected Saturday morning.
NBC12 reached out to the Virginia Health Department regarding the data entry but it has yet to respond to our inquiry.
As of Friday, the state reported 22,342 total positive coronavirus tests, 812 deaths and 3,059 hospitalizations throughout the commonwealth.
