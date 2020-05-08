Three restaurants offering Mother’s Day dinner deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for restaurants offering a great meal for Mother’s Day weekend, look no further!
First up, the Shaved Duck in the Westchester Commons Shopping Center in Midlothian.
They’re offering a Mother’s Day family-style dinner deal for four to six people for $60. You can order online or by phone at 804-379-7505. You have until Saturday to make orders, meals should be picked up on Sunday.
Next, is Shagbark; they serve American-style food with a Southern twist. You can find it on Libbie Mill East Boulevard. They’re doing a Mother’s Day supper package. You can order online and then pickup your order on Saturday. They only have a few left, so make sure to act fast!
And finally, Tokyo Sushi Richmond, it’s a sushi spot located on Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen. They have special hours for Mother’s Day, they’ll be open from noon until 9 p.m.
All of these Mother’s Day options were submitted to NBC12′s Support Richmond Area Restaurant Facebook group, so make sure you’re a part of that. Also, we have a full list of area restaurants that are open here.
