Sports Backers offers new ‘Moms Run the World’ gift packages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers will be offering new packages for Mother’s Day called ‘Moms Run the World’.
The packages include goodies and gifts for all the special moms out there, who like to spend quality time outside.
The package is $35 and includes:
- 1 Shirt/Tank of Mom’s choice from the Sports Backers store
- Nuun Hydration sample with a post-run recovery drink recipe
- Hand-illustrated Mother’s Day Card
- Mother’s Day themed Spotify/Apple Music Playlist
These packages can be delivered to any doorstep in the Richmond region or Tri-cities area.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.