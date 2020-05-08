RPS honors counselor with 2020 Teacher of the Year Award

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s mayor, the school superintendent and others surprised Rahmah Johnson with the school district’s Teacher of the Year Award on Friday.
Johnson is a counselor at Thomas Jefferson High School and has been with the division since 2007.
Usually, the award is given during a big ceremony, but social distancing measures due to social distancing measures, Johnson was surprised at her home.
"Surprise? A total. I’m still like, I thought we were supposed to be talking about our courses for next year. And I knew it had to be a stranger because nobody rings the front doorbell. All of my friends come to the side,” Johnson said.
Each school in Richmond had its own teacher of the year but Johnson then won for the entire district.
The hope is to have a more formal award ceremony and celebration for Johnson once restrictions are lessened.
