Richmond 2020 Spring Race Weekend officially canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s 2020 Spring Race Weekend has officially been canceled as part of the revised NASCAR schedule.
The spring race weekend was originally scheduled for April 17-19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond’s spring NASCAR Cup Series race has been realigned to Darlington as part of NASCAR’s efforts to reschedule all points races for all national series events for the current season.
Richmond’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race remains postponed for a future rescheduled date.
NASCAR and Richmond have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a realigned NASCAR schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community
“As a sport, we continue to be united in the best interests of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, stakeholders, and track personnel,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier said.
NASCAR will return to the2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sept. 11-12.
The Action Track will be the second race of the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the ninth annual Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Richmond will also host the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship race on Friday, Sept. 11. This will be the 29th consecutive year the fall race weekend is “under the lights” at Richmond.
Ticketholders for the Richmond spring NASCAR Cup Series race may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and FanGrounds passes.
The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability.
For more information, visit Richmond Raceway’s website.
