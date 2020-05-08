Police search for tractor-trailer driver who dragged, left boulder sitting on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for who dragged a large boulder and left it still on Hull Street Road in September of last year.
On Sept. 13, 2019, a tractor-trailer was caught on video around 3:30 a.m. leaving the Virginia Tire and Auto parking lot in Chesterfield County.
The tractor-trailer snagged a large, 1,200-pound boulder and dragged it onto Hull Street Road.
The driver then drove off heading east, leaving the boulder in the roadway.
Police said a short time later a driver heading east on Hull Street Road hit the boulder, “causing major injury to the driver.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.
