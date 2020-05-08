Police search for 2 masked men who burglarized business on West Cary Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two men who burglarized a business on West Cary Street in April.
Security video from April 26 just before 12:30 p.m. of a restaurant in the 3300 block of West Cary Street shows two me who forced open the basement door of a business.
Police said the masked men went to the main area of the restaurant and stole a laptop, a backpack, a safe and cash from a register. The two then left with the items.
“One suspect wore a knit pompom hat with PHILADELPHIA lettering. The other suspect wore a hooded Halloween mask and a black/grey North Face jacket,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
