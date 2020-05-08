Patient First on Midlothian Turnpike offering drive-up COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Patient First will be providing drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment at its location on Midlothian Turnpike.
Appointments for COVID-19 testing are made by calling a designated testing center.
Patients are asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine if they meet the screening criteria from guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The screening criteria include meeting any of the following conditions:
Symptoms (If you have at least one of the following):
- Coughing
- Shortness of Breath
- Difficulty Breathing
Or if you have two of the following:
- Fever
- Chills
- Sore Throat
- Fatigue
- Body Aches or Muscle Pain
- Headache
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of Appetite
- Loss of Smell
- Loss of Taste
All test samples are collected outside of the center. Patients remain in their vehicles during the process.
Staff members collecting samples are equipped with proper personal protective equipment (PPE), including an N95 mask, gloves, eye protection, and gown.
Samples are then sent to a third-party reference lab for testing.
Results will generally be available in about 2-4 days and accessible on Patient First’s Patient Portal. If patients do not already have a Patient First Portal Account set up, they will receive a temporary code allowing them to do so when they come in for testing.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing for most insured patients. The visit will be submitted to the patients’ insurance.
Patient First accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.
For self-pay patients, the cost is $90 plus a separate bill from the lab in some cases.
The COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal allows providers to request reimbursement for COVID-19 testing services provided to those who are uninsured.
Patient First is working to complete its enrollment in the program in an effort to relieve uninsured patients of the cost of COVID-19 testing.
Testing is scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week.
All Patient First medical centers, which include testing centers, are remaining open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day for patients who have an urgent need for medical or injury care.
Appointments are not needed for visits unrelated to COVID-19 testing.
For more updates on testing sites, instructions on how to make an appointment and other information, visit Patient First’s website.
