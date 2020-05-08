News to Know for May 8: Men arrested in jogger murder; Over 21,000 COVID-19 cases in Va.; Reopening plans; Hopewell water rescue; Dry morning, rainy afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Dry Friday morning, but rain arrives Friday afternoon. There’s potential for a freeze Saturday and Sunday morning.
BREEZY with increasing clouds.
Rain likely in the afternoon and evening.
Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s but temperatures drop into the low 60s mid-afternoon as rain arrives.
Rain amounts: around 1/4″
A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man on a residential Georgia street were arrested Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault after a national outcry that no arrests had been made, authorities said.
Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.
The GBI opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online by a Brunswick radio station. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters that he’s confident the agency will “find the truth.”
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 21,570 total positive coronavirus tests, 769 deaths and 2,955 hospitalizations throughout the state Thursday.
The new numbers come a day after a “technical error” caused a pause in the daily updates from the state.
So far, 136,558 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Governor Ralph Northam outlined plans to start reopening Virginia. While no location in the commonwealth will enter phase one now, Northam said the state could start easing restrictions as early as next week.
Phase one will continue to have an emphasis on staying at home, no social gatherings of 10 or more, continued telework, recommended face coverings but easing back on limitations on businesses and faith communities.
Northam has also extended Executive Order 53 through May 14, which closed non-essential businesses and restricted social gatherings. It was originally supposed to expire on May 8, but Northam says it will give them extra time to monitor data.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, along with the city’s health district director Dr. Danny Avula, gave an update on the area’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
The state health department reports 473 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 17 deaths within the city.
The countdown is on until phase one of re-opening is set to begin in the commonwealth.
City leaders say businesses are asking for guidance as they look towards re-opening, meanwhile, many of those out of work are looking to the city’s food banks for help.
The U.S. government on Friday is poised to report the worst set of jobs numbers since record-keeping began in 1948, a snapshot of the devastating damage the coronavirus outbreak has inflicted on the economy.
The unemployment rate for April could reach 16% or more, according to economists surveyed by the data provider FactSet. Twenty-one million jobs may have been lost. If so, it would mean that nearly all the job growth in the 11 years since the Great Recession ended had vanished in one month.
Even those numbers won't fully capture the scope of the damage the coronavirus has inflicted on jobs and incomes. Many people who are still employed have had their hours reduced. Others have suffered pay cuts. Some who lost jobs in April and didn’t look for a new one in light of their bleak prospects won’t even be counted as unemployed. A broader measure — the proportion of adults with jobs — could hit a record low.
The scale of the job loss has been breathtakingly sudden.
A spokesperson with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says they have determined the factors that led to the death of a Deep Run High School student in a boating accident on Lake Anna.
Officials said, “gusty winds, cold water, and the failure to utilize a life jacket" were all factors that led to the death of Gabe Henderson, a student and football player at Deep Run High School.
The DGIF says a total of four people went into the water on April 27 after the boat accident near Moody Town Road, with the other three being rescued.
A helicopter and dive team were used in the search.
Hopewell Fire and Rescue says a woman was saved by three men after her car somehow ended up in the water at the Hopewell Marina.
Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Hopewell Fire and Rescue posted pictures of the water rescue on Facebook, showing three men on a boat pulling the woman from the car through the window just before it sank.
At this time due to COVID-19 concerns, no plans have been made regarding public recognition for the three young men.
The Crater Road Health district announced that COVID-19 testing sites will be available in Petersburg.
The testing sites will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting on May 7.
Testing sites will be closed to the public and can be accessed only by appointment due to testing resources being limited.
Those who want to get tested must be pre-screened and registered first. No walk-ups are allowed. To get screened, call 804-862-8989.
Sports Backers will be offering new packages for Mother’s Day called ‘Moms Run the World’.
The packages include goodies and gifts for all the special moms out there, who like to spend quality time outside.
The package is $35 and includes:
- 1 Shirt/Tank of Mom’s choice from the Sports Backers store
- Nuun Hydration sample with a post-run recovery drink recipe
- Hand-illustrated Mother’s Day Card
- Mother’s Day themed Spotify/Apple Music Playlist
These packages can be delivered to any doorstep in the Richmond region or Tri-cities area.
We’re all human, aren’t we? Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving - J.K. Rowling
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.