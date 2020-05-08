NBC12 Viewpoint: A Most Memorable Mother’s Day

I think most of us will agree that one of the most important days of the year is this Sunday and, of course, that’s Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day this year has certainly taken on a different and a special meaning. More than ever before the multi-faced roles that mothers play is in full view every day. Of course, we all know that a mother’s job is a lifetime assignment and that the job is never done.
During this pandemic, mothers have been our essential workers and our heroes. They have been on the front lines at home and in our communities as doctors, teachers, leaders, nurses, service workers and first responders.
Many have had to shelter in place and say hello from afar and some through the glass. But through it all they have never lost their class.
For many women this will be a tough Mother’s Day. Some are out of work and not sure what tomorrow will bring. So, this is the time for us to look beyond ourselves, be creative and do whatever we can to make sure that all mothers have a great Mother’s Day.
The most important thing that money cannot buy is your love. I love you Ma.
Happy Mother’s Day!
